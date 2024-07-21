Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,400 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 147.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 980,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 115,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

Welltower Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,703. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

