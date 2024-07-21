Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $0.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CORZ. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Price Performance

CORZ stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,156,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.