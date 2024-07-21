Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1,149.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,863 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $72,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,457 shares of company stock worth $2,655,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,655. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $35.22.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

