Comparing GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) & PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAN and PubMatic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $129.42 million 0.53 -$34.44 million ($0.90) -1.68 PubMatic $267.01 million 3.98 $8.88 million $0.21 101.34

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

GAN has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for GAN and PubMatic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 0 0 2.00 PubMatic 0 2 5 0 2.71

PubMatic has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.65%. Given PubMatic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than GAN.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -32.10% -323.71% -35.77% PubMatic 4.42% 4.21% 1.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of PubMatic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PubMatic beats GAN on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. It offers Real Money iGaming, GAN sports retail and online sportsbook, super remote gaming server, Simulated Gaming, iSight Back Office, iBridge Framework, and development services; development, marketing, and customer support services designed to fast-track deployments and provide ongoing operational support services. In addition, the company offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. GAN Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc., a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers. The company also provides solutions, including OpenWrap, a header bidding solution; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics; Connect, a solution that provides additional data and insights to publishers and buyers; Activate, which allows buyers to execute direct deals on its platform across publisher inventory; Convert, a commerce media solution; and Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

