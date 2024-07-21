Comparing Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Enphase Energy and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 15.10% 31.89% 9.11% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $2.29 billion 6.26 $438.94 million $1.92 54.93 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Enphase Energy and NeoMagic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enphase Energy and NeoMagic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 3 11 17 0 2.45 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enphase Energy currently has a consensus target price of $129.74, suggesting a potential upside of 23.02%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control. It also provides microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; and electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About NeoMagic

(Get Free Report)

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.