Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.66% of Commvault Systems worth $29,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,246,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $24,134,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 230,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.08. 184,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,083. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $126.93.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

