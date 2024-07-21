Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $80.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.20.

COLM opened at $77.63 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.97.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

