Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives $75.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

