Clearstead Trust LLC Has $38,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.76. 2,110,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,186. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.75. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $171.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

