Clearstead Trust LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.75.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $6.69 on Friday, reaching $442.14. 1,314,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,844. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.02 and a 200-day moving average of $396.86. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $458.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.