Clearstead Trust LLC Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $491.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,045. The firm has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $496.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,923. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

