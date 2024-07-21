Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YOU. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 968.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

