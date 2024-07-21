CIBC Cuts West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$125.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$108.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$107.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.02. The stock has a market cap of C$8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 2.09. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$88.61 and a 52-week high of C$121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.65. The company had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 6.8641371 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

About West Fraser Timber

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.441 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -109.46%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

