CIBC Cuts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$17.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.33.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$14.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.73. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$13.41 and a 52-week high of C$22.63.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Canfor will post 0.4005401 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

