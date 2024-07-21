Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,664 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $67,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.88. 2,759,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,853. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $194.37 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.