Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Sells 2,564 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL decreased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $4,069,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $33,139,000. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $24,712,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,883,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,243. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.33.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. Equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

