Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $499,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 51.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Timken by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

