Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys New Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $861,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 118,372.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 955,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,222,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorie Tekorius sold 9,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $501,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,783,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE GBX traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 499,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,494. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

