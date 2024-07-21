Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys New Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Olin by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,152,000 after buying an additional 2,772,274 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 44,492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Olin by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 48,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,167,000 after purchasing an additional 126,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $3,350,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

OLN traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. 906,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Olin

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.