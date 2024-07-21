Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.07.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

