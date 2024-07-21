Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 93,909 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,909 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of AvalonBay Communities worth $96,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,827,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $211.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.58.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.