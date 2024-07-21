Centersquare Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SBA Communications worth $36,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in SBA Communications by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.00. 768,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,571. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

