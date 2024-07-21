Centersquare Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282,891 shares during the period. Kimco Realty accounts for 2.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 2.15% of Kimco Realty worth $269,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $70,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE KIM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.24. 3,178,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.