Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 751,419 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,419 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Douglas Emmett worth $59,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after purchasing an additional 229,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,235,000 after purchasing an additional 349,034 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 91,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $26,467,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 614,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 145,647 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEI. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 1,337,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

