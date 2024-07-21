Centersquare Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,088,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,379,614 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group makes up 1.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 2.35% of Brixmor Property Group worth $156,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,143,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,135 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,618,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,931,000 after acquiring an additional 811,423 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,051,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,836,000 after acquiring an additional 672,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 689,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 451,419 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. 1,060,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

