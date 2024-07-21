Centersquare Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,610 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth about $61,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LXP Industrial Trust

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,294. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 251.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.33%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

