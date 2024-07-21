Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $15.42 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.59.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
MAA traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.70. 442,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,366. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $156.28. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.87.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Read More
