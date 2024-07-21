Centersquare Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares during the period. Ventas comprises approximately 3.8% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $345,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.30. 1,534,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -280.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.