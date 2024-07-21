Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,667 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Terreno Realty worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. 300,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

