CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.24.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. CEMEX has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $9.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter worth about $1,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,005 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CEMEX by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

