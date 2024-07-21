Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,619,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 514,858 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 3,240,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after buying an additional 44,520 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 612,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 350,140 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $13.11.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

