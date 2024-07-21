Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,615,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.89% of Cboe Global Markets worth $2,317,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $184.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Barclays dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

