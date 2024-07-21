Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Caribou Biosciences
Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 4.4 %
CRBU stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $207.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 49.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,822,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 1,261,920 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,360,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caribou Biosciences
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.