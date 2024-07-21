Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

CRBU stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $207.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 49.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,822,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 1,261,920 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,360,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

