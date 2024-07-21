Cardano (ADA) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion and $235.99 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.30 or 0.05203212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00046421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,062,184,769 coins and its circulating supply is 35,892,682,346 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

