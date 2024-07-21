Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.01

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.01 and traded as high as C$40.52. Capital Power shares last traded at C$39.99, with a volume of 392,740 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CPX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.09.

Get Capital Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Capital Power

Capital Power Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.14 per share, with a total value of C$185,700.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.