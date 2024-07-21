Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,079,474,000 after purchasing an additional 588,701 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,196,000 after buying an additional 532,303 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,370,000 after buying an additional 787,608 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,062,148,000 after acquiring an additional 243,210 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $979,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

