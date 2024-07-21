Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$12.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$7.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.00. The firm has a market cap of C$565.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$294.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.60 million. Analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.4906231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

