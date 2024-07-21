Calix (CALX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Calix to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Calix has set its Q2 guidance at $0.03-0.09 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.030-0.090 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Calix Price Performance
Shares of CALX stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. Calix has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 117.32 and a beta of 1.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CALX
About Calix
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calix
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.