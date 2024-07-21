Calix (CALX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Calix to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Calix has set its Q2 guidance at $0.03-0.09 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.030-0.090 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. Calix has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 117.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CALX

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.