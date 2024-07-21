Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) PT at $84.22

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

