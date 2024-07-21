Brokerages Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) PT at $4.00

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COMP shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

COMP opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.88.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $72,670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,570,273 shares in the company, valued at $324,952,173.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

