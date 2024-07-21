Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) PT at C$13.68

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAV. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$9.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.06. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.02 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.91 per share, with a total value of C$237,919.20. In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.91 per share, with a total value of C$237,919.20. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,069. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

