Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Broadway Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.