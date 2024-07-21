Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of BYFC opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
