Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $312,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after buying an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,514,000 after buying an additional 9,544,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,454,000 after buying an additional 8,674,100 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,665,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.