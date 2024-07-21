Brie Carere Sells 1,958 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $306.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.99 and its 200 day moving average is $260.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

