BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.10

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.10 and traded as low as C$29.85. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF shares last traded at C$29.86, with a volume of 2,845 shares.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.