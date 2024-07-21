BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $222.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.44.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.88 and its 200-day moving average is $159.23. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 180,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,909,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,982,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,764,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

