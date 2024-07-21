BitShares 1-Day Volume Hits $115,429.15 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $115,429.15 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000651 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000603 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000585 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,330,726 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

