BITICA COIN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.68 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,158.16 or 1.00003706 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001006 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00073935 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

