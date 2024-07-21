Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1,338.79 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,338.79 billion and approximately $25.73 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $67,859.28 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.05 or 0.00583635 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00049721 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00069812 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,728,968 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
