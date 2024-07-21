Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $848.44 Million (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $67,366.52 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,329.06 billion and $848.44 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00585305 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00049993 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00069485 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,728,859 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
